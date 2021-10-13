Johnson the better choice

“I’m trying to think,” said Spokane Valley City Council Member Rod Higgins in a Spokesman-sponsored debate when asked to name a recent council decision he was particularly in favor of and one he was opposed to. A long, awkward silence followed, nearly half of the allotted time for an answer, before he responded.

Mr. Higgins may have trouble recalling his council record but the voters should be reminded of it as they have an opportunity to replace him with candidate JJ Johnson in November.

Under Higgins’ leadership, popular City Manager Mike Jackson was terminated without warning or reason, as were two top city administrators. That led to citizens’ concerns that decisions were being made in private rather than in public with the transparency such decisions require. He championed the extremist causes and priorities of disgraced former state Rep. Matt Shea, including the formation of a 51st state and making the city a Second Amendment sanctuary city.

JJ Johnson is the better choice for Spokane Valley. Born and raised in Spokane Valley, he has a record of community service, and sound judgment. He will prioritize the needs of the city’s citizens, not extremist causes.

Let’s elect JJ Johnson.

Marc Mims

Spokane Valley