Save our trees

It is a well-known fact that the natural filters in our air are our trees. It has also been discussed that one of the best ways to combat air pollution is through the cultivation and propagation of those trees.

So why do we allow large developers from out of state come into our city and lay waste to our trees simply so they can build more cheaply? We, as a city, need to find a way to curb this destruction with some simple rules of guidance. Incentives to save old growth trees should be made as well as requirements to replant should removal of those trees be required.

We need to step up and not sacrifice the quality of our air and the beauty of our city for a few pennies of job growth to out of state investors.

Mike Adams

Spokane