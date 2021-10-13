Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Zappone’s changing position

During the League of Women Voters debate, candidate Zack Zappone acknowledged something that surprised me. He said that our police department has openings that need to be filled. I followed his state representative run in 2020 where he followed the progressive handbook lock-step, and now I have to question his current position on the topic.

This is a big change of tune from just a year ago when he signed the Fuse Washington pledge, which included him promising to “Redirect police department funding to community-based alternatives.” That sounds an awful lot like defunding the police to me.

How can Zappone pretend to support the police when he signed a pledge to defund them? Just like a typical politician to say what he thinks people want to hear just to get elected.

To my neighbors in Northwest Spokane: Remember when you vote who supports our law enforcement officers and it is NOT Zack Zappone.

Vote Mike Lish by November 2. The one who is endorsed by the Policeman Guild.

Jeff Martin

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430