Zappone’s changing position

During the League of Women Voters debate, candidate Zack Zappone acknowledged something that surprised me. He said that our police department has openings that need to be filled. I followed his state representative run in 2020 where he followed the progressive handbook lock-step, and now I have to question his current position on the topic.

This is a big change of tune from just a year ago when he signed the Fuse Washington pledge, which included him promising to “Redirect police department funding to community-based alternatives.” That sounds an awful lot like defunding the police to me.

How can Zappone pretend to support the police when he signed a pledge to defund them? Just like a typical politician to say what he thinks people want to hear just to get elected.

To my neighbors in Northwest Spokane: Remember when you vote who supports our law enforcement officers and it is NOT Zack Zappone.

Vote Mike Lish by November 2. The one who is endorsed by the Policeman Guild.

Jeff Martin

Spokane