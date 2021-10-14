Let’s stay on DST

Whatever happened to the proposal to stop changing our clocks and stay on daylight saving time? There was all this talk about the whole West Coast doing it along with western Canada. How hard can it be for Congress to act? They seem to have plenty time to borrow money and throw it away.

I contacted all my members of Congress. CMR replied about a pending bill, from another member of the House, that was proposed in March 2021 - but she had no update. I haven’t heard a thing from our two senators.

I encourage everyone to contact your House member and senators and let your views be known.

Jon Stanescu

Sprague