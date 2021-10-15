Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Reelect Gary Suppiger

Reelect Gary Suppiger! I have worked with Gary Suppiger on the Lake Pend Oreille School Board for the past four years and he is definitely a wonderful candidate for reelection. He is a longtime business owner in our community. He and his wife raised all three of their children here and put them all through public school. He knows firsthand the importance and significance of good public schools and the impact they have on both the students and the wider community.

He has always given back generously to this community, both in philanthropic ways and through his time as a before-school math program instructor.

As a school board member, he asks thoughtful questions, challenging all of us to look at each situation from other angles. He pushes us to provide more curriculum opportunities for students, to challenge them in all academics. And he is a huge supporter of the high school career technical programs, which offer students more options for their post-graduation plans. Overall, he is an excellent advocate both for this community and for all students.

Geraldine Lewis

Sagle

 

