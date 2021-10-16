Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Mead deserves Green

The Oct. 4 edition of the paper did a nice job of introducing its readers to Carmen Green and BrieAnne Gray (“Political newcomer takes on former president in Mead school board race”), candidates for president of the Mead school Board (a nonpartisan position). In the last paragraph, some of the people who chose to endorse the candidates were referenced.

Ms. Green was endorsed by Jeff Naslund, principal of Mead High School, Tom Rockefeller, former Mead School District superintendent, and Bob Olson, director of the Mead School Board. These three men are committed to education and the Mead School District.

Ms. Gray’s endorsers were Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, state Rep. Mike Padden and Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. Two politicians and and an elected law enforcement official. None of the three are educators. None of the three are involved with Mead School district. Indeed none of them live within the boundaries of the school district and it is hard to imagine how they could have any appreciation of the problems, the personnel, the facilities, the demographics and the students of the district.

People usually get the representative they deserve. I believe the Mead school district deserves an experienced leader who is vested in the school district. I believe they deserve Carmen Green.

Tim Gardner

Colbert

 

