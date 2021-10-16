Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

No wonder

Much has been said about the behavior of police officers across America. Defenders point to the difficulty of their jobs and their role in preserving public safety. Critics call into question the many many people, particularly people of color, killed or injured by questionable acts of aggression and violence.

Take the recent case of Officer Michael Brunner, who despite seriously injuring innocent bystanders in a gratuitous and immature use of a police car is now to receive back pay of $56,000 and his job back. Let’s see — he’s tailgating a woman on her way to work at Deaconess Hospital while computer chatting with a crony about how “she sucks” when he speeds around her and collides with another car, causing a broken collarbone and ribs, a bleeding retina and a head injury so severe it needed staples to repair it.

Here’s how the police department responded: They characterized the incident as Brunner being unable to bring his vehicle to a stop and ticketed the injured driver for “failure to yield” as if Brunner was doing his duty as a policeman by hitting them. This is outrageous behavior by Brunner, his crony and the rest of the police department, not to mention the judicial system.

And people (primarily white people) wonder about the lack of trust and fear others legitimately have in Spokane police.

Linda Stone

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430