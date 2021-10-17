Darwinian ignorance

The Darwin Awards salute the improvement of the human genome by honoring (in a tongue-in-cheek manner) those who remove themselves from the human gene pool in a spectacular self-inflicted manner. During the recent COVID-19 pandemics, many citizens of the USA have become dangerously close to receipt of this dubious honor.

These citizens’ case for “winning” this award is the following: The U.S. government and its scientific communities have been strong forces behind the development of COVID-19 vaccines and have made them readily available to the American public. Nevertheless, the number of deaths in the USA caused by these viruses have been the highest of any nation - due to the large number of the Americans who have refused to be vaccinated. Excluding those who have legitimate medical issues, their reasons for this generally defy scientific logic.

Vaccinations in the USA have a long and commendable history. To mention just one, Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine eliminated the dreaded disease of my 1950s childhood. A half-century later, our capabilities in this area have been exponentially expanded.

So, why would so many citizens of the USA refuse to protect themselves from a virus that is likely to do great damage to themselves and all members of their species? After pondering this question, abject stupidity, good old-fashioned sloth, or a propensity to embrace wingnut conspiracy theories instantly come to mind. Hopefully, U.S. citizens will soon come to their senses. Any country that boasts its “exceptionalism” should not be in the running for a Darwin Award.

Eric Grimsrud

Liberty Lake