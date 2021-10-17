Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Hard to find sympathy

Three people are unhappy about new housing being built, seven homes that could house 10-30 people. (“Development of lots near Underhill Park worries neighbors,” Oct. 8) Why do the NIMBY homeowners get a sympathetic fluff piece, and no sympathy is given to the people looking for housing?

Where was the outrage when the homes there on 10th Avenue were just built in 2007? Why were the porcupines and and woodpeckers not a concern for the neighbors then? Their concerns about the environment seem flimsy at best; their real concern is that they had free access to a massive piece of land, almost completely landlocked by their own properties free of charge.

Sam Mace summed up their real thoughts in a few succinct words. “This is not the place.” Of course we need housing, of course we need to improve things, just Not In My Back Yard.

Robert Woodworth

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430