Nothing extreme about it

Our Founding Fathers believed debating matters of public concern is essential in a free, self-governing society. If we are not free to discuss all sides of important issues, then self-government devolves to dictatorship and tyranny. This is neither radical nor extreme.

The First Amendment guarantees “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” Impassioned citizens who fervently believe our elected leaders are making poor or harmful decisions and voice their concerns have been branded in an Alinsky-esque fashion by Stan Chalich’s acolytes as “riotous, combative anarchists” while simultaneously advocating for Stan as the great paragon of civility.

Another mistruth they relentlessly espouse: “Pam and Rob want the school board to thwart the (mask) mandate and are willing to have our district lose all state funding.” For the record, this is my strategy, not Pam Orebaugh’s, and was discussed with a CVSD board director mid-August. My plan asked the “board” to challenge the mandate, force initial OSPI action, then mount a legal defense utilizing civil legal process.

Without divulging strategic legal details, my position, in consultation with attorneys, is that the state does not have the authority to withhold funding and the court is the best place to have this civil argument. I would expect Stan, a former civics teacher, to endorse this process.

I hope Stan appears at the Valley Assembly Candidate Townhall on Sunday Oct. 17, at 6:00 pm so the voters can hear from ALL candidates directly.

Rob Linebarger

Liberty Lake