Protect, teach our students

Both of my children, now in their 50s, had Mr. Chalich as their teacher. My children loved him. He is well respected, knowledgeable and reasonable. He supports the recommendations of the CDC and the state Department of Health.

His opponents oppose masks, vaccines and apparently science in general. They believe masking children harms them physically and emotionally. However, one need only to look across the border to see what lack of vaccination and masking wreaks. More than half the population of Kootenai County is not vaccinated and hardly anyone wears a mask. The overload of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients in Kootenai County has led to the institution of crisis standards of care, which results in rationing health care to those most likely to benefit from that care.

Our students deserve to be protected from real risks. They also deserve to learn that what we choose to do or not do has consequences not only for ourselves but for the community. My freedom to choose stops when my choice leads to other members of my community becoming sick, dying or in danger of dying. Individuals matter but the community matters too.

A school is a community and failure to mask puts students, teachers, parents and grandparents at risk as well as members of the larger community. A school board dominated by individuals who value their individual rights without accepting accompanying responsibilities will neither keep our community safe nor a ensure a safe learning environment for our children.

Carol B. Allen, R.N., Ph.D.

Spokane Valley