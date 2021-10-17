Sherazi the clear choice

Electing strong leaders to represent Spokane is vitally important especially in the current political climate. That’s why I am supporting Naghmana Sherazi in her race for Spokane City Council District 1. We need to elect someone who will ensure data-driven policy and funding solutions to the pandemic, to the housing crisis, and small businesses’ recovery.

Having Naghmana’s perspective on the Spokane City Council is vital, as an educator, as a scientist, as a single mother, as an immigrant, and a renter; she understands what Spokane residents struggle with on a daily basis.

I have known Naghmana for a long time. She is smart, educated, engaged in the community, and a hard worker who will put the people of Spokane first. I am also very confident Naghmana will be a strong partner to move critical city priorities forward in the Washington state Legislature.

We both share a passion for improving the lives of residents in Spokane and I know she will show up every day as a councilwoman for District 1, making certain the voice of all residents of Northeast Spokane are represented. She is the clear choice in this election.

Join me in supporting Naghmana Sherazi and vote by November 2nd!

State Rep. Marcus Riccelli

D-Spokane