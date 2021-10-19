Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

The truth about Jeanette Soliai

It’s fashionable for candidates to scream about their campaign opponents. So please hold your children’s ears while I get something off my chest: JEANNETTE SOLIAI SEEMS LIKE A REASONABLE AND CAPABLE PERSON!

Whew, that felt good! I hope I didn’t offend anyone.

To be clear, West Valley School District will survive whichever of us wins the upcoming school board election. I would trust Jeannette with our kids, even though I hope voters reelect me. I hope she would say the same about me, even though she wants voters to support her.

Unless you’ve seen our signs, you probably didn’t know about our race for this unpaid, nonpartisan position. Instead, you’ve heard about communities in conflict: School board members shouted down. Recall efforts based on innuendo and a pathological need for attention. The FBI announcing it will investigate threats of violence.

It may have started with masks, sex ed or how civics is taught. Now, it’s just irrational anger, manifest as intimidation. It’s about being the loudest, most outrageous voice in the room.

In West Valley, we’ve had angry parents take us to the woodshed. I appreciate that they haven’t been disruptive or questioned my value as a human being. I hope they felt heard and respected. And of course, I hope they’ll vote for me.

Either way, West Valley will be fine.

Dan Hansen

Millwood

 

