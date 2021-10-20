Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Lish is out of touch

I don’t typically write letters to the editor. But when I learned more about City Council candidate Mike Lish’s values, I felt compelled.

Mike Lish is against gay marriage. In his WeBelieveWeVote questionnaire, he agreed with the statement “Only marriage between one man and one woman should be protected by civil government.” He agreed that we shouldn’t support these “alternative lifestyles.”

My 5-year marriage with my husband isn’t an “alternative lifestyle,” Mike. Spokane deserves better.

Thankfully we have another candidate who actually represents our values. I’ve read Zack Zappone’s questionnaires and followed his campaign. He supports civil rights and freedom for everyone in Spokane, and believes folks just deserve a fair shot.

I hope you join me in saying no to hate and support Zappone for City Council.

Harry Crase

Spokane

 

