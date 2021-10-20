Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Please slow down

Since the beginning of COVID-19, we have witnessed a significant increase in drivers speeding. When did the speed limit of 60mph on I-90 change to 70 to 75? On the streets of Spokane, 45 to 50 is the new 30 mph (e.g., 29th Avenue, Francis Avenue, North Division).

If you are going the speed limit, you are most likely going to see the driver behind “tailgating” you at an unsafe few yards behind your vehicle, and it seems to be especially popular with pickup drivers. “California stops” at stop signs have migrated north. The 20mph zone when passing a city park is often ignored. I see it every day on South Grand when passing Manito Park. And let’s speed up so that we don’t get caught at a red light!

It seems that many, if not most, drivers are breaking the law. And they know they can do it and get away with it because the Police Department made it public that you can get away with it because they are no longer watching you. Was it really necessary to go public with this announcement? For the safety of pedestrians, schoolchildren, bicyclists and those like myself who are obeying the law, please slow down.

Bernie Korth

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430