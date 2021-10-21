I endorse Shirley Maike for mayor of Medical Lake. Shirley has the best experience and knowledge to keep the city going forward and operating in the black. I have watched Shirley work as a planning commissioner, as a council member and as a mayor.

Terri Cooper doesn’t go to any city meeting unless she has a complaint. In July 2018 she complained to City Council about dogs, alcohol and disrespect in the park. She asked for the park and walking trail to be residents only. Now she wants them to be for tourists.

Terri has said many times,” I like living in small rural towns,” now she wants a tourist town. No attractions, no hotel. She wants a community center, we tried that and I still don’t know where my money went.

Terri wants a local police force, she thinks she can create a levy or money from the budget. Has she seen the city budget? We have low crime, no shootings or stabbings. What we have is a lot of people who do not secure their processions. I feel secure under the sheriffs protection.

Any voter in Medical Lake can get any information they need to help make their decision by calling City Hall, going to City Hall or going to the web page.

Mrs. Cooper has many dreams for Medical Lake and every one of them will cost the taxpayer. I do not want to see wasteful spending in Medical Lake like the state and federal government.

I ask that you please vote to re-elect Mayor Shirley Maike.

VOTE FOR SHIRLEY AND KEEP YOUR MONEY IN THE BANK!!!

Robert S. Kibling Sr.

Medical Lake