Orebaugh the BEST choice

Pam Orebaugh is one of the women in my life who I can truly say inspires me. She is a woman of integrity, honesty, dependability and respect.

I can say this because I have gotten to know her personally. I have watched her take on the role as a school board candidate for Central Valley with thorough dedication and commitment that I have only seen in a handful of people in my life. The factor, she continually states, that drives her dedication and commitment is her love for Jesus, love for family and love for her neighbor (everyone God places in her path).

This love she has for all people is why she desires to see people thrive. This is why I honestly believe she is the BEST choice for a Central Valley school board candidate. She will do everything she is able to make Central Valley schools a safe and healthy place for children, teachers and staff to thrive.

Kelsey Maltsberger

Newman Lake