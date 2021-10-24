Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Boards are nonpartisan

In response to the letter, “It’s not extreme to care” by Rob Linebarger on October 17: As related to First Amendment rights as citizens of the United States, we have the free exercise of religion, freedom of speech (in most situations), freedom of press, the freedom of assembly (in most situations), and the right to petition the government for redress of grievances.

In my opinion, the remainder of the article is simply dealing with politically opinionated statements. Evidenced by the reference to the term “Alinskyism,, the anti-mask stand, the desire for the CVSD school board to challenge the mask mandate, and finally mount a legal defense utilizing the civil legal process.

The Central Valley school board is a nonpartisan entity that represents no political viewpoint from the right, middle or left. The function of the school board is to set policy regarding bond and levy elections, budget adoption, facilities, curriculum adoption, fiscal planning and oversight, employee relations and transportation.

The Washington state mandates in regards to masking and vaccination requirements are part of state law and it is the responsibility of school boards in the state of Washington to uphold those mandates — whether you agree or disagree with a particular mandate. School boards are NOT political and to run for a CVSD board position with a political agenda is wrong. School boards exist for the benefit of students to help enhance learning opportunities and provide a safe environment for students.

Steve Bernard

Retired educator

 

