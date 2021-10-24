Chalich is the right choice

I am writing to encourage voters in the CVSD area to join me in writing in Stan Chalich for CVSD School Board Position 5 this November 2nd. Both my parents were students of Stan’s, as were both my sister and I. After I took Stan’s Civics class I asked to be his teacher’s assistant, which I was for 3 semesters.

As his TA I saw firsthand Stan’s dedication to his students and his willingness to put in additional time for any student. He is a well-respected teacher and he showed respect to his students. Respect is something our community could use more of these days.

In his Civics class, Stan Chalich taught us our civic duties and told us we should not only know our rights, but use them. He encouraged every student to register to vote as soon as they were eligible; regardless of their political views. He did not care which side of the aisle you were on. He knew it was important for each voice to be heard.

Now, as a parent to two young students in CVSD I am proud and honored to be able to use my voice this election to vote for a man who is showing us what it means to be an American citizen. A man who is answering the call his community so desperately needs answered. Please join me in writing in Stan Chalich for CVSD School Board Position #5.

Laura (Jackson) Ness

Liberty Lake