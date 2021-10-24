The examples we set

I’m puzzled! How can Pam Orenbaugh expect our votes? One issue is getting kids back to school without masks. Everyone agrees on this goal! Responsible adults accept evidence that vaccines, mask wearing and limiting social gatherings are solid steps towards this goal and also protect elderly, infants and chronically ill. A disturbing trend among Orenbaugh’s supporters is they rant about choice and openly defy these practices. Everyone has freedom to choose, but society is stronger, safer and more cohesive when we choose to benefit communities, not act in selfish ways that have potential to harm.

Since their actions contradict their goal, I ask, what is the real motivation behind this campaign? If children are your focus, then act that way by leading, protecting, supporting, and mentoring.

Lead by example, follow mandates (mandates are enforced like laws).

Protect by using your abilities to create safe environments. During this pandemic safety means protecting against disease and protecting from the emotional agony wondering whether following precautions might have prevented harm to others. Having practiced health care but ignoring experience and principles regarding infectious disease is not being protective

Communities support by choosing people focused on children (not using children as weapons to accomplish hidden agendas) and funding quality schools. Campaign pledges to put 80% of school funding at risk playing “chicken” with state authorities does not support youth.

We mentor by setting examples. Our children deserve examples of service, integrity, morality and community.

I’ll write in Stan Chalich for CVSD Postion 5

Janet Crossen

Spokane Valley