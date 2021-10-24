Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

No concern for trillions?

Is no one else concerned about the $3.5 trillion (that’s 3.5 followed by TWELVE zeros!) social welfare/climate change bill proposed by Mr. Biden and the progressive Democrats? Or the $1.5 TRILLION infrastructure bill, which at least makes some sense in terms of fixing roads, bridges, and rails?

Mr. Biden says these programs will not cost anything because they are paid for…. What kind of logic is this? There are no free lunches, and SOMEONE will be paying for these outlandish bills. NOT large corporations nor wealthy individuals, but you and I in the form of higher prices and hidden taxes.

Please write those in Congress who represent you and share your concern about these bills which will surely negatively impact us for years to come.

John Kittel

Spokane

 

