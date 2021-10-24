Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Rolovich blunder

Let me get this straight: Nick Rolovich could have gotten the vaccine - just like every student and state employee at WSU - and remained the Cougars’ head football coach. Or refuse to be vaccinated - in the middle of a pandemic - and get fired from a job which paid $3 million annually.

So in his infinite wisdom Rolovich does the latter. I’m sure his wife was ecstatic about having to move with him and their four children. And good luck trying to find another HC position with that on his resume. Yes, Nick, you really made a smart decision … NOT.

Dan Keenan

Spokane

 

