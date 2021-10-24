Save Underhill Park

I am writing this letter on behalf of all of the children in Spokane who regularly experience the magic that exists in Underhill Park. Unfortunately, the opinions of children are not taken into consideration when development projects are planned and proposed such as the one currently threatening Underhill Park.

Ask my two nature-loving boys, Gus, age 6, and Basil, age 4, what they think of the developers’ plan to erase an entire section of our beautiful and magical forest? What do they think of replacing an irreplaceable ecosystem with more houses and roads? For the children, this is a simple black and white issue, as it should be for all of us. “The developers are wrong and we need to stop them … don’t they care about the trees and the animals who live here?”

The children have given the trees names because they have a heartfelt love for them: Grandmother Maple Tree, Ms. Elderberry, The Rainbow Tree … They have given names to the most magical places in the forest too: Log Land, Happy Hills, The Fairy Rocks …

Underhill Forest is a magical place and has a story to tell. Please listen. Let the story live on. Let’s teach the children that loving nature matters, it matters more than money, even when you are a grown-up.

Sommer Blessing

Spokane