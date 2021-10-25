Your vote matters!

Many voters don’t see the election just ahead as important; they instead look to the midterms of 2022 or the presidential election of 2024. Those thinking that way are making a big … possibly huge … mistake.

In nearly every race on ballots across the nation, candidates are running not so much to serve in positions of public trust but rather to ensure that the groundwork is laid for the “critical” elections ahead in which “true” conservatives will walk into offices of real power, where they can ensure the salvation of the sacred hegemony for just a little while longer.

Many think the upcoming election is not worth the bother, but it’s an extremely safe bet that those seeking to Make America Great Again are standing by in droves to do their civic duty and take advantage of off-election ennui.

If MAGA is the future you hope for, you are absolutely right to vote that way. That’s the beauty of our constitutional republic; it allows us all a say.

No matter your political leanings, please vote on or by Tuesday, November 2. Don’t let any candidate with whom you disagree sneak in. Make them earn their place by winning a true majority.

Mike Weland

Bonners Ferry