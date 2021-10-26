Dan knows the WVSB

Suggesting that school levies should be cut and replaced by making budget adjustments is an uneducated and naïve statement. There is clearly a lack of understanding about school budgets and levies. Levies pay for a variety of expenses, such as teachers, technology, safety and security, nurses, buses and extra-curricular activities.

The extra-activities include sports, band, drama, art, robotics and more. Yet, one candidate for the West Valley School Board, District 1, is advocating budget adjustments and no levies, despite the fact that the levies passed with 57% of the voters’ support.

The candidate who knows and understands school district operations and finances is Dan Hansen. Dan has served on the West Valley School Board for seven years and knows the importance of the levies and what is funded. He knows that the budget cannot be tweaked to replace levy revenue.

Before serving on the school board, Dan was a member of the Millwood Planning Commission for five years. Dan knows the West Valley community and volunteers to improve it.

Please vote for Dan Hansen for the West Valley School Board, District 1. He knows and understands issues and budgets. With your vote, he will continue to care for our kids.

Nancy Mahoney

Spokane