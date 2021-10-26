Government in action

It seems to be the trend nowadays to speak negatively about government at all levels. People criticize local government actions and complain of the costs.

I recently spent an hour walking in Riverfront Park and saw the results of local government at work to create a beautiful place for people to relax and play. The new playground on the north side is awesome — it almost makes me wish I had little children again.

I remember how it was before Expo and now it is the crowning glory of downtown Spokane. Thank you local government.

Jan C. Herman

Spokane Valley