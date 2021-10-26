Government in action
Tue., Oct. 26, 2021
It seems to be the trend nowadays to speak negatively about government at all levels. People criticize local government actions and complain of the costs.
I recently spent an hour walking in Riverfront Park and saw the results of local government at work to create a beautiful place for people to relax and play. The new playground on the north side is awesome — it almost makes me wish I had little children again.
I remember how it was before Expo and now it is the crowning glory of downtown Spokane. Thank you local government.
Jan C. Herman
Spokane Valley