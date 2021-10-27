Bingle, Lish make a safer Spokane

Elections result in either cleaning house of those who have ignored representing their constituents or retaining those who do a good job of representation. Too many folks get in office who don’t represent constituents as promised, going directly to their agenda. They didn’t listen, or care about real life, workable solutions. That’s how “agendas” work.

The city of Spokane has an opportunity to elect Jonathan Bingle and Mike Lish to city council. We need a better, safer downtown and workable policies. They have that rare combination of common sense and valuable experience! Bingle and Lish provide much needed balance where there has been little.

Please vote wisely in the Valley’s city council race for Rod Higgins and Pam Haley who have always been on the side of the taxpayer (less taxes and less government). Please retain them! We need their common sense and proven commitment to their constituents. Another candidate to elect is well-spoken Laura Padden with passion for freedom and true representation of the people. Her expertise, common sense, and thoughtful problem solving is very much needed.

I’m pleased to put my name behind these excellent candidates. Vote well — it matters what kind of government we will live under. These candidates care about spending money WISELY. Priceless! They deserve your vote.

Alene Lindstrand

Spokane