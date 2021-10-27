Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Bingle, Lish make a safer Spokane

Elections result in either cleaning house of those who have ignored representing their constituents or retaining those who do a good job of representation. Too many folks get in office who don’t represent constituents as promised, going directly to their agenda. They didn’t listen, or care about real life, workable solutions. That’s how “agendas” work.

The city of Spokane has an opportunity to elect Jonathan Bingle and Mike Lish to city council. We need a better, safer downtown and workable policies. They have that rare combination of common sense and valuable experience! Bingle and Lish provide much needed balance where there has been little.

Please vote wisely in the Valley’s city council race for Rod Higgins and Pam Haley who have always been on the side of the taxpayer (less taxes and less government). Please retain them! We need their common sense and proven commitment to their constituents. Another candidate to elect is well-spoken Laura Padden with passion for freedom and true representation of the people. Her expertise, common sense, and thoughtful problem solving is very much needed.

I’m pleased to put my name behind these excellent candidates. Vote well — it matters what kind of government we will live under. These candidates care about spending money WISELY. Priceless! They deserve your vote.

Alene Lindstrand

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430