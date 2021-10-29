Orebaugh will fight for all

I have been a resident and mother in the Central Valley School District for seven years, and my son just recently graduated from Dishman High School!! What a blessing! I have always thought of CVSD to be one of the best school districts my kids have attended.

But last year when I got involved with the school board, my eyes were opened up to all of things the district was allowing to take place in the school and it broke my heart! I got invited to the school board meeting this year and really involved with the candidates running and I met Pam Orebaugh! What an amazing woman, she has inspired me and showed me that as a mom we need to stand up for our children — and not just that but she is willing to stand up for the parents also!

I know she is a woman determined and dedicated to make sure the kids get the best education and make sure any new curriculum being brought into our school is beneficial for our children! She also is willing to stand up for our constitutional right as American citizens. She is a mother of four boys in the CVSD and has been involved with a lot and knows that someone needs to raise up and be a defender of the children and the parents! She has put a lot on the line and will continue to do so as a school board member.

Fawn Johnson

Spokane Valley