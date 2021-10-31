Bret Howell (write him in)

The Declaration of Independence states that “It is our right, and it is our duty (emphasis added)” to uphold our God-given rights in this nation. Bret is applying his right and his duty to uphold the very foundation of America through the arena he has been called to: The arena of education. He shows a bold passion and zeal for dedication to pursuing a write-in candidate position on the Central Valley school board.

However, I can honestly say he is not unbalanced in his passion and zeal for the rights of the parents, children, teachers and staff of the Central Valley School District. He has shown a remarkable ability to articulate and act upon what he truly believes is needed to see a positive change in the mental health of children, teachers and staff as well as in education as a whole.

He has experienced the need for this firsthand, as his two pre-teen sons are schooled in Central Valley. His involvement in his sons’ school lives throughout the course of the pandemic has brought him into conversations with his boys’ principal, teachers and other Central Valley parents. He has seen firsthand the mental decline in all of the above parties and wants to see change for the benefit of all. His background as a parent, business runner and patriot, I believe, will make him into an outstanding Central Valley school board member.

Write-in Bret Howell!

Joel Maltsberger

Newman Lake