Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Inslee’s mandates unethical

Governor Inslee needs to get rid of these unethical vaccine mandates. He is putting thousands of people out of work. Let us make our own choice whether or not to get vaccinated without worrying if we are going to get fired from our jobs!

Inslee doesn’t have to follow brain-fogged Biden’s vaccine mandate. It’s violating our individual freedoms by forcing medications on people who do not want them.

Many of us have gotten COVID, recovered and now have natural immunity. Those of you who have been vaccinated don’t have to worry, so don’t worry about the unvaccinated; it’s our choice. But thanks to the governor, he wants to take away our freedom.

Glenn Herman

Moses Lake

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430