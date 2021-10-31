Inslee’s mandates unethical

Governor Inslee needs to get rid of these unethical vaccine mandates. He is putting thousands of people out of work. Let us make our own choice whether or not to get vaccinated without worrying if we are going to get fired from our jobs!

Inslee doesn’t have to follow brain-fogged Biden’s vaccine mandate. It’s violating our individual freedoms by forcing medications on people who do not want them.

Many of us have gotten COVID, recovered and now have natural immunity. Those of you who have been vaccinated don’t have to worry, so don’t worry about the unvaccinated; it’s our choice. But thanks to the governor, he wants to take away our freedom.

Glenn Herman

Moses Lake