Opinion >  Letters

Re-imagining Rolovich

Imagine there’s no football

It isn’t hard to do

Coach Rolovich sent packing

11 games - he’s through

Imagine all those Cougars

Searching for a why, ay yay yay yay

Imagine vaccination

Roll up your sleeve, it’s done

Becomes the sword to fall on

You did your job Pat Chun

Imagine Wazzu donors

Wondering what to do, boo-hoo-hoo-hoo

They say education

Is the thing that matters most

And once the dust has finally settled

This bold decision — all will boast.

Chuck Gruenenfelder

Spokane

 

