Re-imagining Rolovich
Sun., Oct. 31, 2021
Imagine there’s no football
It isn’t hard to do
Coach Rolovich sent packing
11 games - he’s through
Imagine all those Cougars
Searching for a why, ay yay yay yay
Imagine vaccination
Roll up your sleeve, it’s done
Becomes the sword to fall on
You did your job Pat Chun
Imagine Wazzu donors
Wondering what to do, boo-hoo-hoo-hoo
They say education
Is the thing that matters most
And once the dust has finally settled
This bold decision — all will boast.
Chuck Gruenenfelder
Spokane