Opinion >  Letters

Unfathomable, not unjust

According to Fox News, an attorney representing WSU ex-football coach Nick Rolovich called his firing “unjust and unlawful.”

I would submit other descriptors: unexpected, unfathomable. After all, being the highest-paid state employee — 5X the university president, 16X the governor — could give someone a sense of self-importance the size of Whitman County. They’d never fire a seven-figure figure, right?

I guess the only response to such a random attack by the The Man would be to lash out through your lawyer(s) as having been targeted for being Catholic. Despite the COVID vaccine advocated by Pope Francis as “an act of love.” Despite an employment mandate that has been understood and followed for months by a vast majority of state employees. And discussed ad nauseam with the football staff. Are ya kiddin’ me, coach? Wouldn’t it be more about schooling the university RE who they’re messing with?

Fox reports that less than 1% of the more than 730,000 U.S. COVID deaths in 2021 were vaccinated people. Fake news, right? I currently have two friends in intensive care. Maybe if influential people stood up for medical science instead of chasing narcissistic windmills, my friends might be home watching football instead of fighting for their lives in a hospital bed.

Coach Rolovich and I would agree he’s got religion. We would probably disagree on who’s at the center of it.

Mike Gentry

Mead

 

