Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

We need Carmen Green

The re-election of Carmen Green to the Mead School Board is by far the best choice for the educational community. Not only is she knowledgeable and experienced, but she is also nonpartisan. School boards are not to be political organizations.

BrieAnne Gray is a misinformed extreme partisan. Her campaign flyer states her opposition to CRT that is not even being taught in our schools, revealing her ignorance about our schools. She states she wants to “dig into the curriculum” when curriculum is always available to the public and follows state and national standards. Another surprising revelation from this nurse practitioner is the desire to ignore temporary health precautions put into place to keep our school children as safe as possible from the nasty virus that causes COVID-19. The Mead School District deserves better than this.

Carmen Green is focused on supporting educators as they continue to provide a quality education for all the students they serve. Ms. Gray would focus on her own narrow, divisive, political agenda. The choice is clear. We need to retain Carmen Green.

Julie Bohman

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430