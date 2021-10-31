We need Carmen Green

The re-election of Carmen Green to the Mead School Board is by far the best choice for the educational community. Not only is she knowledgeable and experienced, but she is also nonpartisan. School boards are not to be political organizations.

BrieAnne Gray is a misinformed extreme partisan. Her campaign flyer states her opposition to CRT that is not even being taught in our schools, revealing her ignorance about our schools. She states she wants to “dig into the curriculum” when curriculum is always available to the public and follows state and national standards. Another surprising revelation from this nurse practitioner is the desire to ignore temporary health precautions put into place to keep our school children as safe as possible from the nasty virus that causes COVID-19. The Mead School District deserves better than this.

Carmen Green is focused on supporting educators as they continue to provide a quality education for all the students they serve. Ms. Gray would focus on her own narrow, divisive, political agenda. The choice is clear. We need to retain Carmen Green.

Julie Bohman

Spokane