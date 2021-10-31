Why mandates don’t work

The simple reason mask mandates don’t work, is because there is no enforcement. Every day I see people walk right past the sign that says masks required because they know nobody will do anything about it.

No, it is not your God-given right to pass on a deadly disease to someone else. If a person had AIDS and had unprotected sex with someone and gave them the disease, they would be convicted of a crime. A lot more people have given COVID to other people than AIDS, but nobody is being punished.

COVID is not going away because we are tired of it. The only it is going away is when more people do the right thing and get their shots.

Dave Ogle

Spokane Valley