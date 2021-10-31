Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Why mandates don’t work

The simple reason mask mandates don’t work, is because there is no enforcement. Every day I see people walk right past the sign that says masks required because they know nobody will do anything about it.

No, it is not your God-given right to pass on a deadly disease to someone else. If a person had AIDS and had unprotected sex with someone and gave them the disease, they would be convicted of a crime. A lot more people have given COVID to other people than AIDS, but nobody is being punished.

COVID is not going away because we are tired of it. The only it is going away is when more people do the right thing and get their shots.

Dave Ogle

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430