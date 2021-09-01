So let me get this straight. The Pentagon now admits that the Taliban released a “LARGE” number of ISIS-K prisoners from U.S. Afghan prisons.

With that being said, how can the media push the views of experts who claim the Taliban and ISIS-K are enemies? If anyone believes ISIS-K carried out the airport bombings without Taliban cooperation they are fools. Methinks our Mideast problems have only just begun.

I disagreed with Trump’s planned withdrawal and I feel even more strongly about this disastrous retreat!! President Biden has “BIG” problems and if his exit strategy is a sample of his effectiveness WE have big problems!!

Joseph P. McManus

Ephrata