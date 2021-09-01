Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Penalize the non-vaccinated

I fully support Italia Trattoria Restaurant in now requiring proof of vaccination to come to their restaurant (“Spokane’s Italia Trattoria requires vaccinations,” Aug. 21). I furthermore support Delta Airlines for requiring all employees who chose not to get vaccinated to pay $200 per month to cover their health care costs if they get infected and hospitalized.

This brings up an interesting concept. Yes, these people want to have choices, but their choices can cost money if they become infected or they infect others. Logically, all hesitants, refuseniks and anti-vaxxers should be required to pay a penalty to cover this expense, whether they work for a private entity or the government.

I suspect it won’t be long before medical insurance companies will react in the same manner, charging higher premiums for people who refuse to get vaccinated

Mike Ryan

Nine Mile Falls

 

