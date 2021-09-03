Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

NIC’s gang of three

Thank you for covering the North Idaho College Trustees meeting Wednesday (“N. Idaho College rescinds mask mandate,” Aug. 27).

Community colleges are critical for any community. NIC has over 6,000 undergraduate students and an outstanding reputation. A mask mandate is both necessary and prudent. The college has a responsibility to the students and to the community. The mandate as approved by the college staff was temporary and to be reviewed periodically.

Three of the five trustees eliminated this requirement without reason, possibly in violation of the required procedures. This hasn’t mattered to this gang of three previously and has led to the recent accreditation review. It appears to be an effort by the chair and two cohorts to assert themselves over the president.

The article by Mr. Mason explained the extent of what appears to be negligence or paranoia on the part of some of the trustees. I only hope that more people read the article and are encouraged to speak up for better leadership within the trust. Elected officials must always act for the greater public good not their personal choices and in the best interest of the college.

The NIC president is a qualified, intelligent and ethical person. I’m not certain I can say the same about all the trustees.

Phil Ward

Coeur d’Alene

 

