SPS’ double standards

Today, I visited the downtown Spokane Public Schools office. Signs at the entrance told me to wear a mask. So, without complaint, I donned my mask even though I have natural and vaccinated immunity against COVID-19.

As I checked in and visited several “public access” departments, I was struck that not one single, solitary employee was wearing a mask. This was arrogant. It demonstrated a profound lack of judgement, especially considering the governor’s current mask mandate and the controversy surrounding the masking of school children.

Yes, it is uncomfortable to wear a mask all day when you are working at your desk. But, if you demand school children work at their desks all day in masks, you should be willing to do so yourself. No more “rules for thee but not for me.” That should not be acceptable by any objective standard.

Greer Gibson Bacon

Spokane