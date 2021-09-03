Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

SPS’ double standards

Today, I visited the downtown Spokane Public Schools office. Signs at the entrance told me to wear a mask. So, without complaint, I donned my mask even though I have natural and vaccinated immunity against COVID-19.

As I checked in and visited several “public access” departments, I was struck that not one single, solitary employee was wearing a mask. This was arrogant. It demonstrated a profound lack of judgement, especially considering the governor’s current mask mandate and the controversy surrounding the masking of school children.

Yes, it is uncomfortable to wear a mask all day when you are working at your desk. But, if you demand school children work at their desks all day in masks, you should be willing to do so yourself. No more “rules for thee but not for me.” That should not be acceptable by any objective standard.

Greer Gibson Bacon

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430