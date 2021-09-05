Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

CMR’s omniscient hindsight

Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ social media posts are an endless source of amusement. For all of her haranguing about Joe Biden’s ineptness surrounding our withdrawal from Afghanistan, you would think she has an extensive foreign policy portfolio.

She is a ranking member of Energy and Commerce, but I’m not quite sure how that qualifies her to say “I am devastated by President Biden’s lack of preparedness that has resulted in this disastrous withdrawal. It is un-American, and it did not need to end this way.”

What was YOUR plan, Cathy? Do tell.

It’s over. Stop trying to use a sad but inevitable ending as political fodder. Nobody likes a backseat driver.

Stevan Alburty

Spokane

 

