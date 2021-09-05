Masks hinder learning

Did anyone ever stop to think about how children, first-, second- and third-graders learn?

They look at our faces, observe how we pronounce words, watch our expressions as we talk. Are we happy or sad or confused? These emotions show on our faces.

Yet in classrooms where the teachers and students are required to wear masks, that hide these things, please tell me how they learn anything? I am so worried those young kids will not learn what they should about pronunciation, feelings, and facial expressions.

Why can the mask mandate not be lifted for these grades? How can they learn anything if they cannot see anything?

Jeanne Thompson

Spokane Valley