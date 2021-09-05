Missed opportunity

I read the article by Colin Tiernan in the Spokesman Review (“Sadie Charlene Cooney, 87, former Spokane County assessor, dies,” Aug. 30). To capitalize about career mistakes of over 30 years ago leaves much to be desired. Few probably remember or even care about this. If mentioned, at all, it could have been included in an article that emphasized who she really was as a person.

On Monday evening they had a gathering in Corbin Park. Cars were parked all around the park with visitors, neighbors and friends.

I attended her funeral Mass on Tuesday and it was the most beautiful one that I have ever had an opportunity to attend. Many people were there, some notable people from our city.

Her older son gave one of the eulogies and included how grateful they were that she has helped her younger son to overcome alcohol addiction. He has been part of AA for seven years now.

She also took her grandson at the age of under 1 and raised him as her own. He is a successful, employed young man now. There were many testimonies by people she has loved, assisted with care, and touched their lives.

She was active in her parish and worked in the church office each Monday morning.

Active in the Democratic Party, she worked diligently for their goals .

I am so very proud that I could call her my dear friend.

Colin Tiernan missed an opportunity to write a balanced and complete piece about a loving and caring woman.

Joanne Halstead Moyer

Spokane