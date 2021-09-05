Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Nursery antics

Like babies continuing to cry after feeding, changing their diaper and cuddling fail to soothe them. It is time to close the nursery door on anti-mask and -vax aggressors.

Two Valley-related cover stories in last Wednesday’s Spokesman — “Anti-maskers haunt CV board meeting” and “Finding ways to combat the eyesore next door” — are different yet related. “The school board is refusing to hear us,” waah. Or enforcing nuisance laws infringes on “my rights as a private property owner,” boo-hoo. In the end both are about the greater good.

Delta COVID kills the unvaccinated. Children under 13 can’t yet be vaccinated. Masks significantly slow the spread. It’s that simple. The Valley nuisance code could well be applied in both situations as their definition of a nuisance use of property is when it “jeopardizes the health, safety, prosperity, quiet enjoyment of property or welfare of others, offends common decency or public morality…”. The difference is, unlike property nuisances, we don’t have five years to to debate and litigate. School starts next week.

Blake Albretsen

Spokane Valley

 

