Opinion >  Letters

Do the right thing

In 2009 the pending Obamacare legislation was accused by right-wing conspiracists of having provisions to ration health care and to require “death panels” to review who was worthy of receiving advance health care. The right-wing pundits were shocked at the possibility the sick, the elderly and disabled were going to be denied equal access to medical care.

Fast forward to 2021 where COVID misinformation and lies about vaccinations and mask wearing, by those same right-wing conspiracists and pundits, have put us on the brink of making those 2009 lies come true.

Rest assured that people with money will be able to buy adequate health care and the rest of us will be left to beg for what is left. Do the right thing, research the facts from your health care provider who you trust to deliver your babies, mend your broken legs and prescribe your medicines. Stop listening to people who could care less if you live or die but only want to stir up your conservative angst so they can continue to profit from their commercial pulpits.

Get vaccinated, wear your mask.

Leon Schmidt

Spokane

 

