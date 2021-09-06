Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Sadie was so much more

I strongly take issue with the tone of the Aug 30th article announcing the passing of Sadie Charlene Cooney. It appears to overly emphasize controversies during her eight years as county assessor to the detriment of her more than 63 years of dedicated community and private service.

It was not lost on us that the one column describing selected 20-year-old political transgressions was displayed prominently on page one of the Northwest Section while the remaining five columns listing her many attributes were relegated to the lesser-read page six.

For those of us who knew Sadie she was much more than a public figure. She was our friend, confidante, comforter, guarding angel, surrogate mom and neighborhood “go to” guru. Sure, objective journalism is a worthy goal for a newspaper. But there are times when objectivity should take a back seat to celebrating a life as well lived as Sadie’s. We are poorer at her passing but far richer for the legacy and example she has left us.

Mac McCandless

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430