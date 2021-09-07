Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

An effort to understand

I want to understand my neighbors who vehemently oppose getting vaccinated and showing proof because those things impinge on personal freedoms. Yet, as adults, they are vaccinated for mumps, measles, whooping cough, smallpox and tetanus and carry other government issued documents like driver’s licenses which they show to board flights or to complete other transactions. Perhaps they are even willing to consider taking a medicine developed for livestock to protect themselves, but are unwilling to take clinically proven vaccines that reduce the risk of getting Covid by 15-20 times, as evidenced by the proportion of unvaccinated-to-vaccinated people who are now are in ICUs. Are they aware that the politicians most vocal in encouraging them to “stand up for your rights” have all been vaccinated, including Donald Trump? It is the height of cynicism.

If someone runs a red light and t-bones a car, will it be OK if the driver says he was just exercising his Constitutional right to ignore that government mandated behavior intent on protecting all of us? I wonder.

Those who remain unvaccinated only increase their risk, not those vaccinated around them. I personally know of one gruesome death from Covid and several others who will likely suffer ill-effects for the rest of their lives. Not an outcome I would wish on anyone. is more of this what we want? If so, help me understand why. I don’t get it.

Bob Schatz

Spokane

 

