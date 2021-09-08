Rolovich’s uncertainties

It’s as obvious as the nose on your face…

WSU football coach, Nick Rolovich, blew a 12-point fourth-quarter lead in a loss to lowly Utah State last week in Pullman.

Then, refusing to explain, he won’t get an efficacious vaccine against COVID — a demonstrable pandemic AMONG THE UNVACCINATED ONLY. (Threatening the lives of our student athletes — and all others).

The fellow is clueless — and flaunts his obstinacy. No strategic genius, that.

Is he the highest paid WSU official? We taxpayers are being cheated by Rolovich and an incompetent WSU administration.

Jim Kane

Reardan, Wash.