Cargill got it right

Chris Cargill’s brutally honest opinion piece concerning the Spokane Transit Authority should remind and awaken taxpayers and voters that they are funding an out-of-control Authority that is terrific at misallocating and wasting taxpayer funds.

From a downtown boondoggle (transit center) to their empty buses, the room for operational improvement is huge. Chris, I’m sure that board members Al French and Kate Burke would enjoy hearing from you over lunch. Have fun!

Ed Walther

Moses Lake