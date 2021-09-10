Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

SPS equity policy, a win for all

I am exceptionally proud of the Spokane Public School Board for voting unanimously to pass the updated Equity Policy at their August 25th meeting. This policy will help all students in Spokane succeed and be prepared for college or a career after high school.

I serve as a member of the SPS Diversity Advisory Council and have been the Spokane organizer for the bipartisan education policymaking and advocacy nonprofit Stand for Children for four years. I am encouraged that the school board has now fully adopted an equity approach to ensure that every caregiver, child and educator has their individual needs considered so that they feel safe, heard and valued within Spokane Public Schools. Instead of a cookie-cutter approach, our schools will now consider how to best support each person towards success.

The updates to this policy reflect our growing understanding of the diverse experiences and needs of our community. The policy now has clear goals and strong language that will help ensure accountability going forward.

I want students and teachers to work and learn in a space that regards their individual needs as vitally important to the well-being of the whole. The board’s decisive commitment to using a framework of equity that acknowledges our diverse experiences – including that of race – is an essential step toward our vision of Excellence for Everyone. As we vote to elect two new school members this fall, we should choose leaders who are committed to continuing what this board has started.

Darcelina Soloria

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430