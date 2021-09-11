Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Afghanistan miracle

I see the Afghan president says he fled the country to save bloodshed. Did he not think that if he had stayed, the Afghan troops might have had more incentive to stay and fight? And then the Taliban would not have advanced so quickly. Also, if President Trump hadn’t removed so many service members from Afghanistan last year, there would have been more U.S. troops there to defend the evacuation.

I am reminded of World War II when the Germans rapidly invaded France. French Gen. de Gaulle quickly fled France for safety in England, leaving his troops to fight a rearguard action alongside British troops. Many French troops threw away their guns and fled back to their homes, while many others retreated with the British to the beaches of Dunkirk. The evacuation of so many British and French troops by the “little ships” under German bombardment is still regarded as a small miracle by the British.

That the Americans managed to evacuate so many Americans, and Afghans, despite the swift takeover by the Taliban, should also be regarded as a little miracle, not something to be criticized.

Valerie Derks

Deer Park

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430