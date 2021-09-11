Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

CMR misses the point again

Cathy McMorris Rodgers should be less outraged about the vaccine mandate (“Biden outlines plan for far-reaching vaccine and testing mandates,” Sept. 10) and more concerned about the overwhelming numbers of her unvaccinated constituents stressing her district’s health facilities.

It is McMorris Rodgers and her political cronies who are responsible for fueling the anti-science sentiment, not the current administration. She should be ashamed that her congressional district has barely 50% of its population vaccinated, currently the second lowest in the state. Perhaps she would like to address that in her next statement.

Joni Craig

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430