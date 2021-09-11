CMR misses the point again

Cathy McMorris Rodgers should be less outraged about the vaccine mandate (“Biden outlines plan for far-reaching vaccine and testing mandates,” Sept. 10) and more concerned about the overwhelming numbers of her unvaccinated constituents stressing her district’s health facilities.

It is McMorris Rodgers and her political cronies who are responsible for fueling the anti-science sentiment, not the current administration. She should be ashamed that her congressional district has barely 50% of its population vaccinated, currently the second lowest in the state. Perhaps she would like to address that in her next statement.

Joni Craig

Spokane